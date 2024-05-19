Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.15 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00012523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $133.15 million and approximately $443,417.61 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,280.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00733134 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00070832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00097932 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.56954043 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $398,542.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

