Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.29 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $54.72 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00055004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00035177 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,884,449 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.