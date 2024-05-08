CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$161.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB.A. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CGI from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CGI from C$169.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

TSE GIB.A opened at C$141.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. CGI has a 52-week low of C$127.73 and a 52-week high of C$160.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.14.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.