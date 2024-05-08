Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DK shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Delek US alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Delek US

Delek US Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Delek US has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $141,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.