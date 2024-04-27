StockNews.com Upgrades AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AMN opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 815.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

