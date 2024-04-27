StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 213.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
