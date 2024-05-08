Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $70.43

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.43, but opened at $64.50. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $65.48, with a volume of 27,482,467 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

