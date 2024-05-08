loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.03. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 127,941 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $694.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in loanDepot by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in loanDepot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

