Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $215.00.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.33.

FIVE stock opened at $150.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 8.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 55,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 0.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

