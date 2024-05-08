OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Announces Dividend of $0.57

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5728 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.45.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. 5,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,395. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $12.33.
