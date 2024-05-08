Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Centrica
