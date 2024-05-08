Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Centrica alerts:

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.