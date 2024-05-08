Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $273.16 million and $366,139.20 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

