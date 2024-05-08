Zacks Research Comments on CSX Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for CSX in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

