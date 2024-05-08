Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By Zacks Research

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

DCPH opened at $25.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,738,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,876,000 after buying an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,307,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 290,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,021,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

