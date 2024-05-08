FY2025 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Cut by Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,753 shares of company stock worth $3,368,303 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

