Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

TALO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Talos Energy has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

