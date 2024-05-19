Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.53 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,713 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Coterra Energy worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 4,385,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

