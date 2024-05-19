Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $7.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.85. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

