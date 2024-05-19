Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,892 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,827,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

