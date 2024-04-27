Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.43.

NYSE HOG opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

