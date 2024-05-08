Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,388,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 17.31% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,084,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,437 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after buying an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.21. 1,888,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,661. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

