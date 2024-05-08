Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE DK traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 769,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,034. Delek US has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

