DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
DoubleVerify Stock Down 40.5 %
NYSE:DV traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 14,713,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify
In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,004. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
