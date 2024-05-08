iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,447,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 3.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $798,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $43.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

