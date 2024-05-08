Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,540. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

