Toast (NYSE:TOST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 15,751,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,381,885. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

