Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,852,632 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,080,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE remained flat at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,493. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

