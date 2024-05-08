Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,121,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,192,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.27. 2,780,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,941,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.