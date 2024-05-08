New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. 16,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,221. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.64.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho cut their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.