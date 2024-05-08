Lincoln National Corp Purchases 6,367 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 813,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.