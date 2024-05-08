Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.5 million. Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.
Thoughtworks Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Thoughtworks stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
