Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,886 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $465,950,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after buying an additional 3,114,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after buying an additional 1,649,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. 917,053 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

