iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,581 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $79.54. 1,159,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,851,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

