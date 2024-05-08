Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,698. The company has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

