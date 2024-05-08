Lincoln National Corp Has $2.19 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.01. 96,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,661. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

