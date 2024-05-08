Lincoln National Corp Sells 142 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 36.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after buying an additional 479,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 949,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 193,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

