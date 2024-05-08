Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,394. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.