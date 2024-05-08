Lincoln National Corp Purchases 566 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $217.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,905. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.