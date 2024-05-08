SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XAR traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.24. 30,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.73.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

