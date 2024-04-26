Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BFH traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 598,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

