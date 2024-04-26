Susquehanna Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 43,456,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,107,422. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 21.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

