Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Albany International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIN

Albany International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $86.76 on Friday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albany International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.