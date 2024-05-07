Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

