O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,106.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,048.67. 151,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,097.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,014.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

