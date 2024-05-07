Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.12 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and approximately $2.25 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,507,174,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,507,173,007 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,513,302,370.22113 with 87,513,298,737.06468 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11892979 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,479,464.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

