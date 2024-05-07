SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $105.42 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001555 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $976.27 million and approximately $105.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011586 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,892.84 or 1.00153248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003650 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.99745267 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $131,154,139.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

