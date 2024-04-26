Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Lowered to $430.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $437.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $396.09.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.65. 393,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.