aelf (ELF) Tops One Day Volume of $9.65 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $401.82 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,834,940 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

