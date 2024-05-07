Guy Gosselin Sells 22,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$1,991,000.00.

TSE AEM traded down C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,417. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$59.36 and a one year high of C$92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

