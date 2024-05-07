Grin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147,232.40 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Grin has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $147,232.40 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,212.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.71 or 0.00756401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00130072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00204262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00101886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.